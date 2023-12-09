Expand / Collapse search
2Chainz rushed to hospital after car crash in Miami: report

By FOX TV Digital Team
2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by another car in Miami, according to TMZ. The rapper posted on social media a video of himself being taken away in an ambulance. According to other posts, 2 Chainz had just left a strip club called Booby Trap shortly before. TMZ reports the rapper may have been hit by a drunk driver.

MIAMI - Rapper 2Chainz was sent to the hospital in an ambulance early Saturday morning after he was involved in a car crash in Miami, TMZ reports.

2Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, posted a video of himself in an ambulance on his Instagram story. The video shows 2Chains in the ambulance in front of a crashed Tesla.

According to TMZ, the Tesla crashed into 2Chainz’ vehicle when he was driving on I-95. The driver of the Tesla may have been under the influence, reports say.

2 Chainz attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The rapper was in town for Art Basel, his social media shows, and had just left a hot Miami strip club, TMZ reports.

TMZ says 2Chainz suffered head and neck injuries, but he’s expected to be OK. 