3 adults, 2-year-old injured in Holmesburg house fire

Four people, including a 2-year-old, are hospitalized following a house fire in Holmesburg.

The flames broke out just before 6 a.m. Monday on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street.

Officials said four patients were transported to the hospital, including an unresponsive 2-year-old.

Two dogs were also found deceased, according to firefighters.

There were no working smoke detectors found in the home. Officials emphasized that Philadelphia residents can dial 311 to have smoke detectors installed in their home free of charge.

Officials believe the fire began in the basement. Its cause remains under investigation.

No further information has been released a this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

