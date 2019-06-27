Expand / Collapse search

3-alarm fire tears through shopping center in Cheltenham Twp.

Montgomery County
CHELTENHAM TWP. - Crews battled a 3-alarm fire as it tore through the Lynnewood shopping center in Cheltenham Township Thursday night. 

The fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of W.Cheltenham Avenue and took firefighters about three hours to get under control.  

The shopping center contains a beauty salon, smoke shop, and a deli.

No injuries have been reported, but officials say the humidity had an effect on the firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 