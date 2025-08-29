3 arrested after police chase stolen car on Benjamin Franklin Bridge: PPD

article

Multiple people have been arrested after Philadelphia police say a stolen car led police on a chase from Camden to Philly Friday night.

What we know:

According to Philadelphia police, at around 8:30 p.m., Camden County police were trying to catch a car believed to be stolen.

They say the driver of the stolen car tried to escape and drove over the Benjamin Franklin Bridge from Camden into Philadelphia.

That’s when Philly police were notified. Police say the stolen car slammed into other vehicles as it squeezed through toll booths on the bridge.

Philly police were able to seize the car and three people were arrested in the incident.

An illegal gun was also found at the scene, police say.

They say all three suspects were known to law enforcement for crimes related to vehicle thefts and assaults on police.

One of the suspects did suffer injuries during the attempt to flee, police say. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No injuries to police or occupants of the cars hit in the ordeal were reported.

The three suspects are facing charges associated with vehicle theft, illegal gun possession and other related offenses.