3 captured in deadly Norristown armed robbery by U.S. Marshals

article

Three men sought after being accused of a deadly armed robbery in Norristown earlier this month were captured by U.S. Marshals Wednesday.

At around 8 p.m, Wednesay, U.S. Marshals in Binghamton, and Broome County Swat, arrested Damon Brantley, Daquan Allen, and Jerry Butler on the 1100 block of Monroe Street in Endicott, NY.

All three suspects were transported to Broome County jail and are now waiting to be extradited to Pennsylvania.

Brantley, 18, Butler, 28, and Allen, 29 were sought in connection to the Jan. 20 shooting death of William Carter on West Wood Street.

Investigators believe just before 8 p.m. all three men exited a gray Toyota RAV4 and robbed Carter at gunpoint. After the robbery, it's believed Brantley fired three shots at Carter using an illegally modified semi-automatic 9mm Luger with an extended magazine.

A firearm that matched the one used in the killing was later found at Brantley's girlfriend's apartment in Norristown, investigators said. Brantley is also accused of driving the RAV4 used in the killing multiple times since it was reported stolen in late December.