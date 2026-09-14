3 Center City SEPTA trolley stations to get $80M accessibility upgrade by 2029

The Brief Three Center City SEPTA trolley stations will get major accessibility upgrades with an $80 million federal grant. Renovations will add elevators, improved lighting, and raised platforms at stations currently only accessible by stairs. Construction is set to begin in 2027 and finish by 2029, according to SEPTA.



SEPTA plans to renovate three Center City trolley stations to improve accessibility, backed by an $80 million federal grant through the All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP). The planned projects target stations currently accessible only by stairs, according to SEPTA officials.

What we know:

Renovations will happen at the trolley stations at 22nd and Market streets, 33rd Street and 36th Street, according to SEPTA. Planned upgrades include elevators, enhanced lighting, new tiles and raised platforms to prioritize safety.

SEPTA says this is its second federal ASAP grant.

"Elevators are very expensive when you have to sync them in through the existing sidewalk and infrastructure," says Septa spokesperson, Andrew Busch. "So it’s great to be able to get the assistance to move forward on these projects and once they're finished, all of the stations in the trolley tunnel will be fully accessible."

What they're saying:

Riders are welcoming the plans. "[As] someone who rides the trolley and subway most days of the week, having more accessibility would be awesome," said Andrew Rigotti, a SEPTA rider. Rigotti said, "I have a friend's mom and a friend of mine…wheelchair-bound so having a little more accessibility subway stations would make navigating the city a lot easier for them."

The stations targeted for upgrades were built in 1955 and have not undergone reconstruction since then, according to Busch.

SEPTA says the projects have been completed little by little, due to the scope and cost, with the new federal grant accelerating improvements.

What's next:

SEPTA says it plans to break ground on construction in 2027 and expects work to be completed by 2029.