3 charged in deadly 2016 Black Friday shooting at New Jersey mall

Three men are facing murder charges in a 2016 shooting at a New Jersey mall that erupted on Black Friday.

Timothy Davis, Steven Martinez and Malik Boone were charged in the Nov. 2016 shooting death of Demond Cottman at Hamilton Mall.

Investigators say officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department were called to the mall around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found two men, including Cottman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Cottman was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Prosecutors say Martinez and Davis are currently in custody and Boone is still at large.