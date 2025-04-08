Suspected hit-and-run driver charged after teen girl killed in Wilmington: police

The Brief A suspect has been charged with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a teen girl. He was taken into custody after police say he fled the scene. The tragedy was captured on video surveillance.



A teenage girl is dead after being struck by a fleeing vehicle in Wilmington this week, and now the suspected driver is facing several charges.

What we know:

Elijah Davis, 22, is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, failure to stop at a red light, driving at an unreasonable speed and driving in a no-passing zone.

Police say he fled the scene after fatally hitting a 15-year-old girl near Maryland Avenue and Lower Oak Street early Monday morning.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed the girl, identified as Sa’riyah Patterson, attempting to cross the road as a speeding car came towards her.

Police say the striking vehicle drove off, but was later recovered in Bear, along with the suspect driver.

What's next:

Davis has been committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $55,000 cash-only bail.