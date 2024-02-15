Child, 2 adults found dead inside home in Holmesburg: officials

Three people were found dead inside of a Philadelphia home Thursday after authorities were called to the home for a wellness check.

Authorities responded to the home on the 4000 block of Ashburner Street shortly after 1 p.m. for a wellness check.

Responding officers and fire personnel entered the home and found a man, woman, and child dead inside.

A fourth individual, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. She is in stable condition, authorities say.

MORE HEADLINES:

Acting Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy says the cause of their deaths remains under investigation.

Following a preliminary investigation, Murphy says they do not have reason to suspect ‘anything malicious’ took place and that high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the house when authorities arrived at the scene.

"It is way too early to say what the cause of this was," Murphy said at the scene Thursday. "We are doing our due diligence with the help of our partners in the Philadelphia Police Department."

Murphy added that the request for a wellness check came after police were contacted by a school that one of the home’s residents worked at.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.