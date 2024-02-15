Expand / Collapse search

Suspect claiming to be delivery driver robs pizza shop in Spring Garden: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A local pizza shop is on high alert after becoming another victim of armed robbery in one of Philadelphia's neighborhoods.

Police say a man walked into LaGustoso Pizzeria in Spring Garden claiming he was there to pick up a Door Dash delivery Wednesday night.

When employees told him there was no order, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun.

MORE HEADLINES:

He stole an undisclosed amount of money, then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.