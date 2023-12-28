New Philadelphia Fire Commissioner, public safety director named under Cherelle Parker: ‘New role, new title’

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has selected her picks for Chief Public Safety Director and Acting Fire Commissioner for the city of Philadelphia.

In a news conference Thursday morning at City Hall, the Mayor-elect announced Craig Murphy as Acting Fire Commissioner and Adam Greer as Chief Public Safety Director.

Craig Murphy is a 36-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department and oversees all departmental operations. He has served in multiple roles within the PFD and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2003, Captain in 2006, Battalion Chief in 2010 and Deputy Chief in 2014.

He has responded to many disaster incidents, including the World Trade Center terrorist attack in 2001 and Hurricane Katrina. For the first four years of Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel's tenure, Murphy served as Deputy Fire Commissioner for planning, logistics and operations, until becoming his current position as 1st Deputy Commissioner in early 2021.

Adam Greer currently serves as the City of Philadelphia's Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety, a position created in response to the murder of George Floyd and the social justice movement of 2020. Greer works with the Philadelphia Police Department, Office of the Mayor, Office of the Victim Advocate, Citizens Police Oversight Commission, civic associations and community organizations to improve public trust in the fairness and efficacy of local law enforcement. He has also served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

"We are building one of the most talented and diverse administrations that this city has ever seen," said Parker.

The Mayor-elect recently announced her selection for Police Commissioner, her big three and their deputies, the city’s next Managing Director, City Solicitor, Commerce Director and budget finance team. She will soon name the Director of Clean and Green Initiatives.

Cherelle Parker will officially be sworn in as the new mayor of Philadelphia during the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, January 2 at 10 a.m. at the MET.