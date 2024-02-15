Justin Mohn: Levittown man accused of beheading father now facing terrorism charges

A Bucks County man who is accused of brutally murdering and beheading his own father before posting a disturbing, threat-filled video online is now facing additional terrorism charges.

Justin Mohn, 32, had previously been charged with first-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of corpse in connection with the death of his father Michael Mohn back on Jan. 30.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office says additional charges were filed against Justin Mohn on Thursday morning, including three counts of terrorism, two additional counts of possession of an instrument of crime as well as one count of robbery and several theft and threat related offenses.

According to investigators, Michael Mohn was fatally shot and subsequently decapitated inside his home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard drive back on Jan. 30.

Justin Mohn, 32, has been charged with murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found beheaded. (Bucks County District Attorney’s Office)

During the early stages of their investigation, authorities say they learned that Justin had fled the home in his father’s car.

Investigators then learned of a 14-minute long video posted to YouTube that showed Justin picking up his father’s head. During the lengthy recorded rant, Mohn called for the killing of federal employees, adding that his father, an employee with the Army Corps of Engineers, had been a federal employee for many years.

The Bucks County DA’s office says Mohn also named specific federal officials who should be captured and publicly executed and gave the name and address of a U.S District Court Judge.

Justin was later tracked to the National Guard Training Center in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania where officials say he climbed a barbed wire fence. Upon further investigation, authorities allege Mohn had gone to the training center to attempt to ‘mobilize’ the National Guard to raise arms against the federal government.

He was later taken into custody by local and state police while allegedly possessing a 9mm pistol. The Bucks County DA says Mohn was also in possession of a flash drive that contained several photos of federal buildings and instructions that appeared to show the steps required to make an explosive device.

A subsequent search of the Mohn home also led to the discovery of a single spent 9mm shell casing, a large kitchen