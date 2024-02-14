Neighbor charged with murder after woman, 83, stabbed on porch in North Philadelphia

A neighborhood dispute took a tragic turn that left an 83-year-old woman dead outside her own home, and her neighbor charged with murder.

Isaiah Rahatt, 47, was arrested after police say he stabbed the elderly woman in the neck, and shot her with a BB gun Wedneday night.

The woman, identified as Dolores Robinson, was pronounced dead on her porch on the 2900 block of North 27th Street.

She was found with one fatal stab wound to the neck, and BB gun wounds on her hand and head.

Police say the deadly incident began when the suspect followed the woman inside her home, then a struggle ensued.

The struggle eventually ended up on the porch, where Robinson was stabbed to death.

Police have yet to release any details about what caused the struggle.

However, they did state that there has been an ongoing issue between Rahatt and the entire block. Details of the issue are also unclear.

Rahatt has 13 prior arrests, including three cases of aggravated assault, according to police.

He is now charged with murder for the stabbing death of Robinon.