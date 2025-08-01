3 dead, including 2 children in Mayfair rowhome fire: officials

The Brief Two children, ages 10 and 12, hurt in a house fire in Mayfair last Wednesday have passed away, police say. The fire broke out on the 3100 block of Stirling Street just before 6 a.m. In total, the fire claimed the lives of three people.



One adult and two children have died after a fire erupted inside a rowhome in Mayfair last week.

What we know:

On Wednesday, July 23, a fire broke out at a rowhome on the 3100 block of Stirling Street just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters say two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were rescued from the fire.

The children were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

In a new update Friday, PFD says the two children passed away while in the hospital.

A 67-year-old woman was found dead inside the home, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Carl Randolph previously told reporters.

Two other children and two men were treated at the scene.

Fire crews encountered heavy fire coming out of the home and was subsequently spreading to nearby residences.

They immediately called for more crews, bringing the number of firefighters on hand to approximately 75.

They were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

10 people were displaced due to the fire.