1 dead, 2 children critically injured in Mayfair rowhome fire: officials

The Brief Two children, ages 10 and 12, were critically injured in a house fire Wednesday morning in Mayfair. The fire broke out on the 3100 block of Stirling Street just before 6 a.m. It was placed under control a short time later.



One adult is dead and two children are critically hurt after a fire erupted Wednesday morning inside a rowhome in Mayfair.

What we know:

A fire broke out at a rowhome on the 3100 block of Stirling Street just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters say two children, a 7-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, were rescued from the fire.

The children were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

A 67-year-old woman was found dead inside the home, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Carl Randolph told reporters.

Two other children and two men were treated at the scene.

Big picture view:

Officials said that fire crews encountered heavy fire coming out of the home and was subsequently spreading to nearby residences.

They immediately called for more crews, bringing the number of firefighters on hand to approximately 75.

They were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

10 people are now without a home, including Justin Bond.

He said, "Every time I look at it I get sad. All my daughter’s pictures, everything, her clothes. We lost everything."

Bond says a fun night with friends turned to a frantic wake-up Wednesday morning, as the smoke poured into his house from the fire next door.

He continued, "My friends ran upstairs and got me and when we came downstairs, the front door was engulfed with fire. The whole door was in flames so we ran to the basement. When we got outside, we seen the back of the house, the neighbor’s house and it was just in flames. I have places to go. I have a huge family, but still, mentally, like, that was my home."

Bond says he is unsure if there’s anything he can salvage from inside. He stated, "I’m happy to be alive. It’s a blessing."

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the fire started. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a cause. The Medical Examiner will release a cause of death after an investigation.

What they're saying:

Deputy Commissioner Randolph said there were no working smoke alarms in the house. He stated, "If you are in need of a smoke alarm, the Philadelphia Fire Department will come out and install them for free. All you have to do is call 311 or go to your local fire station."

For more information on how to receive installation of free smoke alarms, visit the City of Philadelphia's website here.