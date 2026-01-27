3 found dead during wellness check at Bucks County home, suspect in custody

The Brief Three people were found dead inside a Bucks County home following an hours-long standoff with a suspect. Investigators said police were called to the home on Monday afternoon to conduct a wellness check on a resident. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, will remain in custody during the homicide investigation.



Investigators say three people were found dead inside a Bucks County home after an hours-long standoff with a knife-wielding man on Monday.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan told reporters they believe the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we know:

Officers from were sent to Heather Road around 2 p.m. to perform a wellness check after family members said they hadn't heard from a resident since Saturday.

Investigators say responding officers were confronted by a man armed with a knife, which began an hours-long stand-off that eventually ended peacefully.

"Despite being confronted by an armed individual under excruciatingly difficult circumstances for roughly five hours in the bitter cold, officers utilized every tactical resource available to take the suspect into custody alive, preventing further tragedy," District Attorney Joe Khan said.

Investigators say one person was found dead in the kitchen of the home, and the bodies of two others were found in a nearby room.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office will perform autopsies on Tuesday to determine a cause of death.

What's next:

DA Khan said the suspect, who he did not identify, remains in custody on assault charges stemming from another investigation.

The suspect will remain in custody during the investigation.

Authorities promised more information on the incident in the near future.