3 homes struck by gunfire in Newark community as large group seen fleeing: police

The Brief Gunfire struck three homes in a Newark neighborhood Monday evening. Witnesses say a large group was seen fleeing the scene. No one was injured.



A typically quiet neighborhood in New Castle County became the scene of a shooting on Monday, but luckily no one was shot.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Four Seasons community in Newark for multiple reports of gunfire around 4:40 p.m.

Three homes were struck in total; one on Sunny Bend, another on Kayak Court, and a third on Sailboat Circle.

However, there were no reported injuries to anyone in the community.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspected shooter(s), along with a possible motive, is still unknown.

Witnesses told police that a large group was seen in the area before the shooting, then fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

Police conducted a search, but no suspects were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.