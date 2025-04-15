3 homes struck by gunfire in Newark community as large group seen fleeing: police
NEWARK, Del. - A typically quiet neighborhood in New Castle County became the scene of a shooting on Monday, but luckily no one was shot.
What we know:
Officers responded to the Four Seasons community in Newark for multiple reports of gunfire around 4:40 p.m.
Three homes were struck in total; one on Sunny Bend, another on Kayak Court, and a third on Sailboat Circle.
However, there were no reported injuries to anyone in the community.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspected shooter(s), along with a possible motive, is still unknown.
Witnesses told police that a large group was seen in the area before the shooting, then fleeing the scene before officers arrived.
Police conducted a search, but no suspects were found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by New Castle County police.