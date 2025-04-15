Expand / Collapse search
3 homes struck by gunfire in Newark community as large group seen fleeing: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 15, 2025 1:41pm EDT
Delaware
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Gunfire struck three homes in a Newark neighborhood Monday evening.
    • Witnesses say a large group was seen fleeing the scene.
    • No one was injured.

NEWARK, Del. - A typically quiet neighborhood in New Castle County became the scene of a shooting on Monday, but luckily no one was shot.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Four Seasons community in Newark for multiple reports of gunfire around 4:40 p.m.

Three homes were struck in total; one on Sunny Bend, another on Kayak Court, and a third on Sailboat Circle.

However, there were no reported injuries to anyone in the community.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspected shooter(s), along with a possible motive, is still unknown.

Witnesses told police that a large group was seen in the area before the shooting, then fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

Police conducted a search, but no suspects were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by New Castle County police.

