3 hospitalized after car slams into tree in New Castle County

article

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car slammed into a tree early New Years' morning in New Castle County, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Skyline Drive near Ambler Court just before 1:30 a.m. Two people were trapped inside the mangled car and were taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Three people were seriously injured New Year's morning during a crash in New Castle County. Credit: New Castle County Paramedics/John Jankowski

A third passenger was also taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

Authorities have not said what caused the car to slam into the tree. The crash remains under investigation by the New Castle County Police Department.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter