3 injured after driver crashes into 7-Eleven in Delaware County

Emergency crews were on the scene in Delaware County after a driver crashed into a 7-Eleven store.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Church Lane and Myra Avenue.

Police say the driver, who appears to have had a medical emergency, struck a pole prior to striking the builing.

The driver and two passengers were injured as a result of the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

