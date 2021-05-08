3 injured in shootings across Philadelphia

article

Three men are recovering after different shootings early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Spruce Street for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they learned a 20-year-old Black man had been shot once in the leg. He was taken to hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

In the East Frankford section of the city at approximately 9:04 a.m. on the 1600 block of Granite Street, another Black man was shot. The 31-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.

A scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapons recovered.

On the 1200 block of S 55th Street in the Kingsessing section of the city, a 23-year-old Black man also fell victim to the city's ongoing violence issue. This time, the man was shot twice in the left shoulder and once in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police.

Again, a scene was held but no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

