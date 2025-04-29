3 juveniles ejected from stolen car in Cumberland County after driver loses control

article

The Brief Three juveniles in a stolen car were ejected after investigators say the young driver lost control of the vehicle. The boys suffered "serious injuries" in the crash and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities have not shared an update on their condition.



Police in Cumberland County say three juveniles in a stolen car were seriously injured after they were ejected from the vehicle when the young driver lost control.

The violent crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of Sewall Road in Hopewell Township, according to investigators.

What we know:

Investigators say a juvenile behind the wheel of a stolen car with two other young men inside was driving eastbound on Sewall Road around 5:30 a.m.

The young driver lost control of the stolen vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking several trees.

All three boys inside were ejected from the car during the impact and sustained serious injuries, according to police.

No other drivers or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the juveniles who were hurt in the crash, and there is no update on their conditions.

Investigators have not shared information about the stolen vehicle.