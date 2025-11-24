3 killed in deadly Chester County crash following police chase identified

article

The Brief Pennsylvania State Police say three men from Wilmington, Delaware were killed in a crash in New Garden Township, Chester County. The vehicle had been fleeing police before it crashed into a tree, authorities said. Police are continuing to investigate.



The Pennsylvania State Police Department has identified the three people killed in a fiery crash in Chester County following a police pursuit early Friday morning.

What we know:

According to investigators, the crash happened on Friday, Nov. 21, in New Garden Township and ended near Gap Newport Road and Limestone Road in Avondale after a vehicle being pursued by police lost control and hit a tree. The impact killed all three people inside.

Eyewitness Carl Coleman, who recorded the incident, was on his way to bed when he heard the sirens blaring outside his door.

"They came around the bend flying around here and they must have lost control and came back around the bend and took off," said Coleman.

State police said the victims were 35-year-old Devon Hargraves, 33-year-old Gershad Andre and 36-year-old Larry Wilmer, all from Wilmington, Delaware.

Troopers with PSP Troop J and the Major Case Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. It’s unclear what led to the pursuit or how long it lasted before the crash occurred.

What's next:

State police said the investigation remains active, and additional details will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks at 717-525-2802 or 717-574-0422.