3 dead after car crashes into tree during police chase through Chester County

The Brief Three people are dead and another is injured after a car involved in a police chase crashed into a tree early Friday morning. The deadly crash happened near Gap Newport Road and Limestone Road in Avondale around 2:30 a.m. Police have not said why the vehicle was being chased.



Three people are dead after authorities say a vehicle involved in a police chase early Friday morning crashed and caught on fire just outside of Philadelphia.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. near Gap Newport Road and Limestone Road in Avondale.

Investigators say the white SUV was being chased by police after it failed to stop for multiple traffic violations in New Garden Township.

The pursuit ended when the runaway vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire, according to state police.

All three people inside the car were pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

State Police have not identified the victims of the crash.