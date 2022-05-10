3 killed in crash at SEPTA station; Suspect in Philly police chase disappears; Sunny spring week ahead

THE RUNDOWN:

1. 'Really gruesome': 3 killed, 1 injured when car crashes into Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA - Three people are dead after a car crashed into a SEPTA station in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, authorities say.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. when an officer on detail at Kensington Avenue and Allegheny Avenue saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer heard the vehicle first and believes it was "easily going 100 miles per hour," Small says.

Authorities say the car jumped the curb and hit a turn-style, hit three pedestrians and then struck the Allegheny Avenue SEPTA station.

Small says the crash was "really gruesome" as one of the victims was decapitated and their body was dismembered and burned due to a car fire that started after the crash.

The body of another victim believed to be a female was severely mangled and crushed, according to police.

Police say the driver of the car and two pedestrians were pronounced dead on scene and another person was transferred to Temple University Hospital.

The Medical Examiner is on scene with authorities.

2. Police: Inconsistencies found in Philadelphia girls' abduction story

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say they have found inconsistencies in the stories of two girls who told police they were briefly abducted Monday night in Philadelphia.

Police said the girls claimed to have been pulled into a white van near the intersection of 32nd and Diamond streets around 8 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the girls said there was another boy inside the van with duct tape on his mouth.

According to police, the girls said they started hitting their abductor in the head, and he eventually let them out blocks away.

Investigators said they have since dismissed the girls’ claim that there was another child being held captive inside the van.

They are still investigating the suspected abduction.

3. Driver in Philadelphia police chase ditched car, disappeared into wooded area near Villanova

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a driver who lead police on a high-speed chase Monday night and disappeared into a wooded area near Villanova's campus.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the pursuit began when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Tyson Street around 8:30 p.m.

Several police cars followed the black truck as it cruised down the northbound side of Interstate 476 for over an hour, at times accelerating to dangerous speeds.

The truck's tires were also damaged during the pursuit, which caused massive sparks to shoot up.

The driver eventually exited the car and disappeared into a wooded area near Villanova's campus.

4. Philadelphia property values have risen over 20% in last 2 years, city officials say

PHILADELPHIA - After a three-year delay, city leaders on Monday shared new reassessment values for all properties in Philadelphia that left some residents concerned.

Philadelphia's Office of Property Assessment estimated that the value of Philadelphia properties have risen by 21% since the 2020 tax year. It Philadelphia's first widespread property reassessment since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the city.

One Philadelphia resident whose parents purchased their home on Wilt Street over 30 years ago described the changes his neighborhood has gone through. He worries that all the new development might make the home unaffordable.

"Were seeing whole neighborhoods change," he said. "It's really hard out here, it's a lot harder than it was before."

5. Weather Authority: Breezy, beautiful Tuesday with sunny, spring week ahead

Tuesday 5 a.m. forecast

PHILADELPHIA - It's another beautiful spring day across the Delaware Valley Tuesday.

A chilly, but pleasant start to the day will lead into a high of 70 degrees this afternoon.

Expect a lot of sunshine all day long, with very few clouds in the sky.

No precipitation in the forecast today after a very rainy weekend. Chance of rain is forecasted to hold off until Friday at the earliest.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is giving today's weather a 9 out of 10 ranking, with more beautiful weather to come this week.