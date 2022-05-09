Driver in Philadelphia police chase ditched car, disappeared into wooded area near Villanova

article

Authorities are searching for a driver who lead police on a high speed chase Monday night and disappeared into a wooded area near Villanova's campus.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the pursuit began when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Tyson Street around 8:30 p.m.

Several police cars followed the black truck as it cruised down the northbound side of Interstate 476 for over an hour, at times accelerating to dangerous speeds.

The truck's tires were also damaged during the pursuit, which caused massive sparks to shoot up.

The driver eventually exited the car and disappeared into a wooded area near Villanova's campus.