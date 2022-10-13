Bristol Police Shooting: 3 police officers shot, 2 dead

3 police officers were shot in Bristol, Connecticut late on Wednesday. Two of them died, according to police officials.

A 911 call for a domestic dispute came in just before 10:30 p.m. for a fight between siblings at 310 Redstone Hill Road. That is a residential area of the city near the headquarters of the sports network ESPN.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect was outside the home and opened fire on the cops.

One of the officers was shot dead at the scene. Another died at the hospital. The third officer suffered serious injuries. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was shot dead.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said, "Words can not express the sadness and grief."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Sgt. Dustin Demonte (left) and Officer Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department.

One of the fallen officers was identified as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte. He was hired in 2012 and assigned to the patrol division and was a school resource officer. He was awarded Officer of the Year in Bristol in 2019. He was married with two children. His widow is pregnant with their third child.

Officer Alex Hamzey was a Bristol native who was hired in 2014. The 34-year-old officer was assigned to the patrol division. He was married.

The injured officer was identified as Alec Iurato. He was hired in 2018 and is assigned to the patrol division. He underwent surgery at St. Francis Hospital for the gunshot wound and is recovering, according to Gould.

Officer Alec Iurato of the Bristol Police Department.

"Our community has been rocked. Our police department has been rocked," Gould said. "We need your thoughts. We need your prayers."

The suspect's brother was also shot in the incident and taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

A person who lived in the area said they heard a lot of gunshots.

State police asked for prayers for the families of the fallen officers and for the officer who was hospitalized.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said, "Today our hearts are broken. We are united in immeasurable grief."

Connecticut State Police said officers would be at the scene for the rest of the day to gather evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.