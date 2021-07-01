3 shot inside car in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded in Kensington.
It happened on Amber and Willard streets inside a black Chevy around 5:15 p.m.Thursday.
According to police, a 46-year-old man was shot once the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
A 20-year-old and 21-year-old man were also shot. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
