3 shot, killed by recently evicted tenant after setting fire to nearby homes

What began as calls to a house fire in southwest Houston soon turned into a deadly shooting, where an officer also shot a suspect to death. This after officers learned he set fire to nearby homes and shot residents after he was recently evicted.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of Dunlap St. That's when police said firefighters were first called out for a home ablaze but moments later, officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.

When fire crews first arrived, they had to take cover after hearing shots getting fired. One of the first responding officers reportedly saw an unidentified man in his 40s, dressed in all black lying on the ground with a shotgun across the street from where the fire was taking place.

The officer shot that man, killing him.

Firefighters were then able to rescue two men with gunshot wounds, one in the arm and the other in the chest. Both were rushed to a hospital, where we're told the man shot in the chest died from his injuries.

Fire crews then found two other men, also dead from gunshot wounds.

Based on preliminary information, an unidentified man was evicted recently from a home and waited for people to leave their respective homes and set them on fire before he began shooting.

A total of four people have died, including the suspect, according to police. Their identities have not been released, as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave, per Houston PD policy.

An investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.