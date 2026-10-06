3 sought in ground beef heist from tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for three people who they believe stole several pallets for ground beef from a tractor-trailer overnight in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Investigators say the heist happened on the 2800 block of Southampton Road at around 3:40 a.m.
Three men broke into a parked tractor-trailer and removed at least four pallets of ground beef, according to police.
The suspects loaded the stolen beef into three vehicles, including two Ford Fusions and a Ford SUV.
Police believe one of the suspects was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.
What we don't know:
Police do not know which direction the suspects fled.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadlephia Police Department.