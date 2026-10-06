3 sought in ground beef heist from tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for three men who allegedly stole at least 4 pallets of ground beef. The suspects are accused of breaking into a parked tractor-trailer on Southampton Road and loading the beef into three vehicles. No arrests have been reported.



Police are searching for three people who they believe stole several pallets for ground beef from a tractor-trailer overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the heist happened on the 2800 block of Southampton Road at around 3:40 a.m.

Three men broke into a parked tractor-trailer and removed at least four pallets of ground beef, according to police.

The suspects loaded the stolen beef into three vehicles, including two Ford Fusions and a Ford SUV.

Police believe one of the suspects was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

What we don't know:

Police do not know which direction the suspects fled.