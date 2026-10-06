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3 sought in ground beef heist from tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published October 6, 2026 1:21 PM EDT
Published October 6, 2026 1:21 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Police are searching for three men who allegedly stole at least 4 pallets of ground beef.
    • The suspects are accused of breaking into a parked tractor-trailer on Southampton Road and loading the beef into three vehicles.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for three people who they believe stole several pallets for ground beef from a tractor-trailer overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the heist happened on the 2800 block of Southampton Road at around 3:40 a.m.

Three men broke into a parked tractor-trailer and removed at least four pallets of ground beef, according to police.

The suspects loaded the stolen beef into three vehicles, including two Ford Fusions and a Ford SUV.

Police believe one of the suspects was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

What we don't know:

Police do not know which direction the suspects fled.

The Source: Information provided by the Philadlephia Police Department.

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