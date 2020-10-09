3 sought in armed carjacking at gas station in North Philadelphia, police say

Police are searching for three men accused of stealing a car at gunpoint from a man filling his tank at a gas station in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the robbery happened around 3 a.m.Thursday on the 3100 block of Hunting Park Avenue.

Surveillance footage released by police on Friday shows three suspects approach a man filling his tank. Police say one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim's head and demanded his key and cell phone.

Police say three men stole a car at gunpoint from a man who was filling his tank in North Philadelphia on Thursday.

The victim complied and the suspects fled in the onto the 3000 block of Napa Street in the victim's vehicle. Authorities have since recovered the car.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact police immediately.

