3 sought in early morning armed robbery in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for three men in connection with an early morning armed robbery in Center City.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of South Camac Street.

Philadelphia police are hunting for video of the three armed men investigators say robbed Wendy Mitchell and her husband in their Center City home.

“Bad guys, behaving badly with weapons, it’s a trifecta for something unexpected,” Wendy Mitchell said.

59–year-old Wendy and her 72-year-old husband, Howard, were loading their SUV for a trip to North Carolina and their daughter’s college graduation when they say the three moved in.

"Two came from the north end of the street. One came from the south end of the street. They sandwiched Howard as he was putting luggage in a car. It was a crime of utter opportunity," Wendy explained.

She says the young men—all with weapons drawn—demanded cash and valuables. One left to withdraw money from their bank account while the others remained in the couple’s brick home threatening.

Advertisement

"It was intense inside there. You’ve got two kids, early 20s, both holding weapons. One ransacking a house looking for anything they can take the other holding us hostage in the living room," she said.

The stick-up men fled in the couple’s vehicle with wallets, cell phones, money, and their identification leaving them at midday struggling to find a way to attend the graduation.

The SUV was found a short distance away and the couple was not hurt except for a loss their sense of safety in their Camac Street property and the city they’ve long called home.

"We all have expiration stamps on us. I wondered if today was going to be that day. I’m grateful that it wasn’t. Tomorrow would be fine after my kid walks across the stage," Wendy said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.