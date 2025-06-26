Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Tacony 7-Eleven, barricade situation: police

The Brief A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Tacony 7-Eleven was taken into custody. The suspect allegedly fled to a property on nearby Tulip Street where he was arrested by SWAT members. A witness said the deadly shooting happened after a verbal altercation inside the store.



A suspect who police believe shot and killed a man inside a 7-Eleven and barricaded himself in a property nearby has been taken into custody.

A witness told FOX 29 News that the shooting happened during a verbal altercation between two men inside the convenience store on Disson Street.

The suspect then allegedly fled to a nearby property on Tulip Street where he was taken into custody by SWAT members after a short standoff.

What we know:

Investigators say a man was fatally shot in the head Thursday morning inside a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disson Street.

Police pursued the suspect's vehicle, described as a work truck for a flooring company, to a property not far from where the shooting happened.

SkyFOX captured a SWAT team and a large police vehicle outside a property on Tulip Street.

The suspect was placed in custody a short time later.

What they're saying:

FOX 29's Hank Flynn spoke to a witness who said he knew the shooting victim and described him as "a really nice guy."

"He's at the 7-Eleven every morning playing video games with his girlfriend," the witness said.

He was outside the store when the shooting happened, but described the moments leading up to the shooting.

"A guy came out of the door, started yelling, went back in the door, they started fighting, and everything went haywire," he said.