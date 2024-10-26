3 stores robbed at gunpoint in Northeast Philly, police say

article

Philadelphia police are looking for a man who robbed three businesses at gunpoint on Saturday.

The robberies happened at a ShopRite, Dunkin’ and Boston Market, all in Northeast Philly and all within a few hours of each other.

The first occurred on the 5500 block of Tulip Street a little after 9 a.m., the second on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 11:30 and the third at about 4:15 p.m. on the 6300 of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

Authorities say they have been searching for a man on a month-long robbery spree hitting stores in the Northeast, armed with a gun and after cash.

Officials say that suspect has hit eight stores since September 21st, striking during the evening hours. Establishments robbed include two ACME stores, three Dollar Generals, two Dollar Trees and a Boston Market and got away with money in six of the eight incidents.

Police have not confirmed if Saturday’s robberies are related to the eight others.