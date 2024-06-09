3 suspects crash van into Shell gas station during robbery fleeing on foot with cash: police

The Delaware State Police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a robbery that occurred at a Shell gas station in Newark early Saturday morning.

On Saturday at around 5:07 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a robbery at the Shell gas station located at 1148 Christiana Road.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed three suspects used a white van to crash into the gas station’s front glass window while the business was open for service.

They say the suspects then approached a Shell employee, and demanded he open the cash registers.

The employee complied, and the suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspects were described as three men wearing dark-colored clothing. Surveillance video and images have not been released yet.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective K. Kelleher by calling (302) 365-8436. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.