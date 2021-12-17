3 teen boys hurt in North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three teenage boys are in the hospital after police say they were all shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Friday evening.
The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 10th Street.
Officers responded to the scene of the shooting and found the three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 15-year-old victim had been shot twice in the right thigh, and the 16-year-old had been shot once in the abdomen and once in the lower body.
The 17-year-old victim had been shot once in the shin and once in the thigh.
Responding police officers transported all three teens to Temple University Hospital where they were placed in stable condition.
No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
