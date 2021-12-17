Eagles-Washington game moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. amid NFL COVID issues

article

The Eagle's game against the Washington Football Team is among a handful of weekend matchups that the NFL will reschedule as COVID-19 cases balloon across the league.

The NFL announced Friday afternoon that the divisional matchup will now be played on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Washington has placed 24 players on its reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and his backup Kyle Allen. They signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the Patriots' practice squad on Friday for a possible emergency start.

Washington is one of several teams around the league dealing with a rising number of players on the COVID list. Starters such as cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive tackle Jon Allen are among those on it. If they can’t play, that compounds what already was an injury-depleted roster and the team could end up being without nearly half of its Week 1 starters.

The Eagles are coming off a bye that followed a victory over the New York Jets led by Minshew, who filled in because Hurts has an ankle injury. Minshew and Hurts were expected to split reps this week.

Eagles players reacted to the news on social media Friday with some expressing disappointment in the decision that will now force them. to play 3 games in the course of 13 days.

"So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams (sic) mistake. Make it make sense! Smh," veteran safety Rodney McLeod tweeted.

Fans and players alike have been noted that the game postponement means the Eagles will have a short week, and less time to prepare for their next game against the New York Giants next Sunday in a matchup that could have playoff implications for the Eagles.

"That’s crazy.. we play Tuesday night then turn right around an (sic) play Sunday!! No Days off, double up on massages this week," tweeted cornerback Darius Slay.

The Eagles (6-7) and Washington (6-7) are both fighting for one of the last remaining playoff spots with just four games left in the regular season.

The league will also reportedly move the Raiders vs. Browns to Monday and the Seahawks vs. Rams to Tuesday.

