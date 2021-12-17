Police share video of alleged road rage beating in Jenkintown
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for two people who they say were captured on video beating a woman during a suspected road rage incident in broad daylight.
Officers from the Jenkintown Police Department were called to the intersection of York and Rydal roads around 10 a.m. Thursday for reported road rage assault, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The female victim was beaten unconscious by an unknown man and woman, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.
The Jenkintown Police Department shared video of an alleged road rage beating.
Video of the brutal assault shared by police shows the two suspects hit the woman while seated in her car, then drag her onto the road and pummel her with kicks and punches. The suspects left the assault in a car with no license plate displayed, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the road rage assault is asked to contact the Jenkintown Police Department at 610-635-4300.
