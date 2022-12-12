3 teenage suspects sought in connection with theft of car from Northern Liberties, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is asking for the public's help to identify suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a car.

According to police, the three suspects entered a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania license plate HVW-7433 on December 4 around 10:17 p.m.

Authorities say the car was parked on the 800 block of North American Street in the city's Northern Liberties section.

The suspects took the car and left in an unknown direction, police say.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects they are searching for and say all three are teens.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.