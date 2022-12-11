Police: 3 shot, including teen girl, in deadly home invasion near Temple University campus

Another home invasion near Temple University came to tragic end with one man being killed, another critically injured and a teen girl suffering several gunshots.

Philadelphia police say two male suspects opened fire after kicking in the front door of a house on the 1800 block of Diamond Street around 12:47 p.m. The house is just a four-block walk from Temple University's campus.

RELATED COVERAGE: Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing

Three victims were struck by gunfire inside the house: a 15-year-old girl was shot four times in the leg; a man in his 20s was shot twice in the head; and another man in his 20s was shot in the chest, shoulder and leg.

The man shot in the head was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the teen was placed in stable condition and the other man in critical condition.

RELATED COVERAGE: Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows

Police say the suspects fled in a white Chevy. No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.

This deadly home invasion comes as robberies near Temple University continue to grow, causing concern among students.