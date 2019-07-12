3 vehicle crash sends tractor-trailer off side of I-295 overpass; 2 hurt

A tractor-trailer driver is expected to be okay after a crash involving two other vehicles sent the truck off the side of an I-295 overpass in Mount Laurel.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Friday morning in the northbound lanes of I-295 at the Church Street overpass.

Officials say the tractor-trailer and two other cars collided on the highway before the truck was sent over the edge of the roadway.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Only one lane was getting by on the northbound side of the highway as crews work to remove the truck and clean up a fuel spill.