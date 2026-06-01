New Castle County man arrested on burglary charge after breaking into wrong house
NEWARK, Del. - A New Castle County man was arrested over the weekend after breaking into a home in Ridley Park, police said.
What we know:
Investigators say 35-year-old Michael Klingenfmith got into an altercation with another individual outside a residence in the community of Robscott Manor on Saturday.
Upon investigation, police discovered that Klingenfmith had been in a dispute with another individual at a local bar, leading him to confront the individual at their home. Klingenfmith allegedly broke into a rear window of the residence and entered the home.
After encountering the homeowner, Klingenfmith realized he had entered the wrong house. He then left and found the intended individual at a neighboring residence.
He confronted the individual, leading to an altercation taking place in the front yard around 1:39 a.m. where officers detained both individuals.
What's next:
Klingenfmith was charged with one felony count of Burglary in the Second Degree and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Mischief over $1,000.
He was arraigned and released after posting $5,500 bail.
The Source: New Castle County Police Department