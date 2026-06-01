Expand / Collapse search

New Castle County man arrested on burglary charge after breaking into wrong house

By
Published  June 1, 2026 12:33 PM EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • 35-year-old Michael Klingenfmith was arrested in New Castle County on Saturday.
    • He was charged with a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of Criminal Mischief.
    • He was arraigned and released after posting a $5,500 bail.

NEWARK, Del. - A New Castle County man was arrested over the weekend after breaking into a home in Ridley Park, police said. 

What we know:

Investigators say 35-year-old Michael Klingenfmith got into an altercation with another individual outside a residence in the community of Robscott Manor on Saturday. 

Upon investigation, police discovered that Klingenfmith had been in a dispute with another individual at a local bar, leading him to confront the individual at their home. Klingenfmith allegedly broke into a rear window of the residence and entered the home. 

After encountering the homeowner, Klingenfmith realized he had entered the wrong house. He then left and found the intended individual at a neighboring residence.

He confronted the individual, leading to an altercation taking place in the front yard around 1:39 a.m. where officers detained both individuals.

What's next:

Klingenfmith was charged with one felony count of Burglary in the Second Degree and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Mischief over $1,000.

He was arraigned and released after posting $5,500 bail. 

The Source: New Castle County Police Department 

NewsCrime & Public SafetyDelawareNew Castle County