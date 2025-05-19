3-year-old killed trying to chase ball across street in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy struck Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood this weekend when a vehicle fatally struck a young child Sunday evening.
What we know:
Police say a driver was driving down the 3100 block of Teesdale Street when a 3-year-old suddenly ran out to try and catch his ball around 7:25 p.m.
The vehicle struck the boy, who was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver remained at the scene.
FOX 29 was at the scene as police blocked off the scene, and neighbors gathered to comfort each other.
What's next:
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.