3-year-old killed trying to chase ball across street in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief A young child was fatally struck by a vehicle in Mayfair on Sunday. Police say the 3-year-old was chasing his ball across the street. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.



Tragedy struck Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood this weekend when a vehicle fatally struck a young child Sunday evening.

What we know:

Police say a driver was driving down the 3100 block of Teesdale Street when a 3-year-old suddenly ran out to try and catch his ball around 7:25 p.m.

The vehicle struck the boy, who was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver remained at the scene.

FOX 29 was at the scene as police blocked off the scene, and neighbors gathered to comfort each other.

What's next:

An investigation is underway.