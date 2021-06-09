30-year-old man, shot in the chest in North Philly, hospitalized in critical condition
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest in North Philadelphia.
The shooting happened on the 800 block of North 10th Street Wednesday, around 7 p.m., officials said.
Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.
Police are investigating. No arrest have been made and no weapons have been found.
