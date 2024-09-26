Family files lawsuit after man allegedly raped, beaten to death in Philadelphia Federal Detention Center

A local family is accusing the Federal Bureau of Prisons of failing to protect their son who they allege was raped and beaten to death by his cellmate in May 2023.

The family of 31-year-old Kevante Washington says in the spring of 2023 he had plans to change his life, to be a father to his three children, after years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

However, they say, just days after arriving at Philadelphia’s Federal Detention Center, he was dead.

"The horrible injuries he sustained while in custody of the care of the FDC in Philadelphia is what I had to look at when I was there. He died May 11th, three days before Mother’s Day," said Cynthia Santiago, his mother.

Thursday afternoon in a Center City law office, Washington’s family gathered to hear their attorney accuse federal officials of failing to protect him by putting him in a cell with a violent inmate who raped and beat him to death.

Attorney Emeka Igwe said, "the bureau of prisons and the Federal Detention Center thought it would be appropriate to place Mr. Washington in a cell with this monster. It was equivalent to putting a lamb in with a wolf."

The family is suing the federal government for Washington’s death, seeking 25 million dollars.

The suit alleges Washington, who was out of prison on work release, arrived at the federal lock up due to struggles on the street and complaining he felt unsafe.

The attorney argues the attack should have been stopped. Igwe said, "how could the assault take place? This was not a five-minute assault, not a ten-minute assault. We want answers."

The federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately return a call for comment, and while the attorney says it’s told him it is not at fault, the family is asking prison staff to help.

"To those within the walls of the FDC Philadelphia with a number on your badge or shirt, we’re asking for your cooperation, asking for your help to come forward with any information you may have," said Santiago.