Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 35-year-old woman reported missing from North Philadelphia this weekend.

Police say Danielle Williams was last seen Saturday morning near the intersection of 8th Street and Spruce Street.

Williams is described as 5-foot-4, 200 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown.

Police say Williams frequents the area of 2700 North 19th Street.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3013.

