Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lebanon County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Ocean County, New Castle County

36-year-old man shot 3 times while exiting vehicle with woman, kids in Frankford: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A man is critical after police say he was shot three times in Frankford Monday evening. 

According to Philadelphia police, at 6:37 p.m. on the 4300 block of Bermuda Street, a 36-year-old man was in an SUV with a woman and children when he was shot in the head, chest and arm as he was getting out of the vehicle. 

They say the woman and kids were already out of the SUV. 

Police say the 36-year-old works for a security company and was in partial uniform. 

They noticed he was also wearing a holster on his belt, but it was empty.  It is unclear at this time whether someone took the gun or not. 

The suspect was last seen fleeing North on Bermuda Street. 

Investigators found several cameras on the block that may have recorded the incident.