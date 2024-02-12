36-year-old man shot 3 times while exiting vehicle with woman, kids in Frankford: police

article

A man is critical after police say he was shot three times in Frankford Monday evening.

According to Philadelphia police, at 6:37 p.m. on the 4300 block of Bermuda Street, a 36-year-old man was in an SUV with a woman and children when he was shot in the head, chest and arm as he was getting out of the vehicle.

They say the woman and kids were already out of the SUV.

Police say the 36-year-old works for a security company and was in partial uniform.

They noticed he was also wearing a holster on his belt, but it was empty. It is unclear at this time whether someone took the gun or not.

The suspect was last seen fleeing North on Bermuda Street.

Investigators found several cameras on the block that may have recorded the incident.