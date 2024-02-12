Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after getting trapped in sinking vehicle in Delaware canal: officials

DELAWARE CITY, Del. - Rescue crews were called to the scene of a sinking vehicle this weekend, but were unfortunately unable to save the life of a man found inside.

Police say a 60-year-old Maryland man was driving on North Canal Road in Delaware City when he crashed into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal just before midnight on Sunday.

The vehicle was already completely submerged approximately 12 feet below water when rescue teams arrived.

Divers eventually located the vehicle, and brought the driver to shore.

Paramedics attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is unclear what caused the fatal crash, and have yet to release the man's identity.

An investigation is underway.