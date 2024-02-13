Teen arrested for setting 3 fires in just one week in South Jersey town: officials

Officials say a 19-year-old man is responsible for a string of fires that erupted in Woodbury, New Jersey, this month.

Michael Lopez-Medina was arrested for setting at least three fires over the course of seven days.

The first was a car fire on Salem Avenue, then a shed at an apartment complex on North Evergreen Avenue, and lastly, the former "Sketch Player's Club" theater on Glover Street.

Lopez-Medina is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, since a firefighter was injured during the theater fire.