Teen arrested for setting 3 fires in just one week in South Jersey town: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teen arrested for fires in South Jersey

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with setting at least three fires in Woodbury, New Jersey.

WOODBURY, N.J. - Officials say a 19-year-old man is responsible for a string of fires that erupted in Woodbury, New Jersey, this month.

Michael Lopez-Medina was arrested for setting at least three fires over the course of seven days.

MORE HEADLINES:

The first was a car fire on Salem Avenue, then a shed at an apartment complex on North Evergreen Avenue, and lastly, the former "Sketch Player's Club" theater on Glover Street.

Lopez-Medina is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, since a firefighter was injured during the theater fire.