Teen arrested for setting 3 fires in just one week in South Jersey town: officials
WOODBURY, N.J. - Officials say a 19-year-old man is responsible for a string of fires that erupted in Woodbury, New Jersey, this month.
Michael Lopez-Medina was arrested for setting at least three fires over the course of seven days.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 36-year-old man shot 3 times while exiting vehicle with woman, kids in Frankford: police
- 2 officers injured in vehicle collision at intersection in North Philadelphia: police
- Bomb squad investigating blast inside West Philadelphia apartment
The first was a car fire on Salem Avenue, then a shed at an apartment complex on North Evergreen Avenue, and lastly, the former "Sketch Player's Club" theater on Glover Street.
Lopez-Medina is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, since a firefighter was injured during the theater fire.