39-year-old man shot in chest, abdomen and killed in East Germantown

article

A 39-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in East Germantown.

According to officials, police responded to the 6100 block of Morton Street Tuesday, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting.

Police investigate after a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in East Germantown.

Officers arrived to discover the 39-year-old victim had been shot several times in the arm, chest and abdomen.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrest has been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter