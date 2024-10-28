4 charged after NJ detective killed during home invasion

Four people are facing charges more than two weeks after New Jersey detective Monica Mosley, was shot and killed in her own home during a violent home invasion in Cumberland County.

After a thorough investigation, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that the following four individuals have been charged:

Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland has been charged with Murder (Purposely and/or knowingly causing Death), a crime of the First Degree; Murder (Murder during the commission of Burglary) a Crime of the First Degree; Burglary, a Crime of the Second Degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, a Crime of the Second Degree; Certain Person not to Possess a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Hindering Apprehension, a Crime of the Third Degree; Obstruction of Justice, a Crime of the Fourth Degree.

Jared Brown, 31, of Bridgeton was charged with Murder (Purposely and/or knowingly causing Death), a crime of the First Degree; Murder (Murder during the commission of Burglary) a Crime of the First Degree; Burglary, a Crime of the Second Degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, a Crime of the Second Degree; Certain Person not to Possess a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Hindering Apprehension, a Crime of the Third Degree; Obstruction of Justice, a Crime of the Fourth Degree.

Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City has been charged with Murder (Purposely and/or knowingly causing Death), a crime of the First Degree; Murder (Murder during the commission of Burglary) a Crime of the First Degree; Burglary, a Crime of the Second Degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, a Crime of the Second Degree; Certain Person not to Possess a Weapon, a Crime of the Second Degree; Hindering Apprehension, a Crime of the Third Degree; Obstruction of Justice, a Crime of the Fourth Degree.

Cyndia E. Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro was charged with Hindering an Investigation, a crime of the third degree; Obstruction of Justice, a crime of the fourth degree; Tampering with Evidence, a crime of the fourth degree.

The charges come after the tragic murder of Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office on October 15.

"This is a significant step toward justice for Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley and her family," said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland. "We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific act are held accountable. Our hearts remain with Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley's loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

"The law enforcement community and the State of New Jersey have lost a steadfast and dedicated public servant, but we know that the loss of Sergeant Monica Mosley is most deeply felt by her family, loved ones, and colleagues. While nothing will ever bring Sgt. Mosley back to those who loved her, we hope that the focused, coordinated efforts in this case provide them with the comfort of knowing that justice is being pursued," said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. "I want to recognize the incredible efforts of the Cape May Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Bridgeton Police Department, and the many other agencies involved in the investigation into her murder."

Officials say Detective Mosley was ‘a dedicated public servant who devoted her life to protecting the community.’

Her entire community mourns her death.

The investigation was led by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Bridgeton Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Marshals.